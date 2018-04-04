FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 12:06 PM / in 41 minutes

Ohio says insurers, benefit managers must disclose most affordable drug options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Ohio Department of Insurance said on Wednesday that pharmacy benefit managers and insurers would have to disclose the most affordable prescription drug options for Ohio consumers.

The agency said in a bulletin that it would disallow the practice of certain insurers and pharmacy benefit managers that use contractual provisions to prevent pharmacists from discussing with consumers if low-cost options are available for prescriptions.

It would also prohibit them from charging customers a higher amount for prescription drugs than what it would otherwise cost without insurance coverage.

The agency said the provisions in the bulletin would take effect immediately.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru

