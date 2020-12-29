U.S. will not file charges against Cleveland police over Tamir Rice shooting

FILE PHOTO: Senior Ruby Wilson holds a sign saying that Tamir Rice, killed by Cleveland Police in 2014, would have been a 2020 graduate as Nathan Hale High School seniors join with others to protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd on their graduation day in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it had closed its investigation of the 2014 shooting by Cleveland police of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old Black youth, and that no federal criminal charges would be filed.

Timothy Loehmann, a Cleveland police rookie, shot Rice as he played in a playground with a toy gun that fired pellets, one of a string of killings that fueled protests against the use of deadly force by U.S. police, particularly against minorities.