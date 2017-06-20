Ohio appeals for information on four people in family massacre probe

(Reuters) - Ohio investigators are appealing for information about three men and a woman from the same family in their probe into the unsolved 2016 execution-style killings of eight members of another family, the state's attorney general said on Monday.

The victims, all members of the Rhoden family ranging in age from 16 to 44, were executed at four separate homes in rural Ohio's Appalachian foothills on April 22, 2016, in what investigators said was a planned, "sophisticated operation."

Authorities are seeking information on George "Billy" Wagner, III, 46, Angela Wagner, 46, George Wagner IV, 25, and Edward "Jake" Wagner, 24, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said in a statement.

"Investigators are interested in receiving information regarding any interactions, conversations, dealings, or transactions that the public may have had with these individuals, which could be personal, business, or otherwise," he said.

The information regarding the relatives could include information about vehicles, firearms and ammunition, DeWine said.

The individuals once lived about 15 miles (25 km) south of the four crimes scenes and are now believed to be living in Alaska, according to DeWine.

Investigators ruled out the involvement of a Mexican drug cartel and believe whoever committed the crimes was likely from the area, media reported in October.