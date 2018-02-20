Ohio school on lockdown after student apparently shoots self

(Reuters) - A school in Massillon, Ohio, was on lockdown on Tuesday morning after a student suffered an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the school district said.

The extent of the student’s injuries after the incident at Jackson Memorial Middle School was not known, and neither was it known if the shooting was accidental.

The student was a seventh grader, according to a dispatcher with the Massillon police department who declined to give her name, citing department policy.

The nearby Jackson Memorial High School was also on lockdown, the district said in a message on its Facebook page.

Both schools, which are about 55 miles (90 km) south of Cleveland, will release students later, the statement said.