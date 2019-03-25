Lake Erie wind farm project gets Army Corps of Engineers approval

(Reuters) - An offshore wind energy project planned for Lake Erie, off the

shores of Cleveland, Ohio, has received the required construction permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, its developer said on Monday.

Nonprofit Lake Erie Energy Development Corp, or LEEDCo, expects to start construction of the six-turbine Icebreaker Wind project by 2021.

“Issuance of the permit follows last year’s Ohio EPA decision to grant Icebreaker its approval under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act,” LEEDCo said in a statement.

It said it is working toward getting the remaining state approvals for the project, which is expected to be the first freshwater wind energy installation in North America.