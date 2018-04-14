FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2018 / 12:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Coast Guard restricts traffic in Ohio River due to sunken vessel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard said on Friday a towing vessel with a maximum potential of 1,048 gallons of diesel aboard had sunk in the Ohio River and it issued a waterway restriction between mile marker 979 and mile marker 981.

The towing vessel, Charley Wallace, was fully submerged and there were reports of a sheen on the water, the agency said in a statement.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the incident was under investigation, it added.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

