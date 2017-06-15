OHL Mexico announces tender after offer from IFM

(This June 14 story was corrected to fix headline, paragraphs 1 and 5 to refer to share purchase as a tender offer, not a buyback)

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - OHL Concesiones, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund will launch on Thursday a tender offer for OHL Mexico stock, the Mexican unit said on Wednesday.

Holders of OHL Mexico shares will be offered 27 pesos per share, the company said in a statement.

The board of OHL Mexico said an offer price from IFM GIF, an Australia-based closed private equity fund, was fair and that it had taken into consideration the independent opinion of Rothschild Mexico.

Spanish newspaper Expansion reported earlier this year that OHL and its partner IFM Investors of Australia (IFM) were in talks to establish a new infrastructure holding for toll road concessions in Latin America.

OHL Concesiones will maintain its current participation in OHL Mexico while IFM GIF will indirectly acquire all publicly held shares that accept the tender offer through company Magenta Infrastructura, the statement said.