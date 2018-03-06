FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 12:47 PM / in an hour

Brazil's Oi board approves terms of $3.81 billion capitalization: filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian telecommunication company Oi SA (OIBR4.SA) has approved the terms of a debt-for-share swap under the company’s reorganization plan, setting 7 reais per share as the value for the capitalization.

FILE PHOTO: A man leaves the office of Brazilian telecoms company Oi SA in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

    The plan will involve issuance of up to 1,756,054,163 shares, corresponding to a maximum amount of 12.292 billion reais ($3.81 billion). Under the deal, unsecured bondholders will be able to participate in the capitalization of Oi by swapping a portion of their debt securities for shares in the company, the filing said.

    In January, a Brazilian federal judge gave his blessing to Oi’s reorganization after Brazil’s top fixed-line telephone operator filed for bankruptcy in June 2016.

    Reporting by Ana Mano

