Top shareholder of Brazil's Oi seeks CEO change -paper

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - GoldenTree Asset Management, the largest shareholder in Brazilian telecommunications company Oi SA, is seeking to replace Oi’s Chief Executive Officer Eurico Teles, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Tuesday.

GoldenTree, which holds a 14.5% stake in the company, sent a letter to the board saying Oi needs a CEO “that may execute the operational restructuring recently proposed”, the paper said, mentioning the letter was dated Aug. 16.

According to the paper, Oi Chairman Eleazar de Carvalho has proposed Rodrigo Abreu, a member of Oi’s board since September 2018, for the job. Abreu formerly served as CEO for rival TIM Participações SA.

Oi has filed for Latin America’s largest bankruptcy protection proceeding three years ago, and asset managers are now its largest shareholders, after the conclusion of a debt-for-equity swap.

Oi declined to comment. GoldenTree did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.