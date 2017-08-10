FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
Brazil, Oi in talks over watchdog fine, CEO says
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
August 10, 2017 / 12:02 AM / 6 days ago

Brazil, Oi in talks over watchdog fine, CEO says

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA and government officials are discussing how to better treat an 11 billion-real ($3.5 billion) fine it owes to a telecommunications watchdog to accelerate the company's emergence from bankruptcy protection, Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder said on Wednesday.

Schroeder, who spoke to Reuters to discuss second-quarter results, said a creditor assembly to vote on Oi's restructuring plan will probably be held around October, instead of an initial target for September. Oi filed for Brazil's largest bankruptcy protection in June last year.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Grant McCool

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.