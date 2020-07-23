Deals
July 23, 2020 / 2:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Oi says Highline do Brasil makes top offer for mobile assets

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Highline do Brasil, a portfolio company of U.S. private equity firm Digital Colony, has presented the best offer for the mobile assets of Brazilian telecom Oi SA (OIBR4.SA) and the two parties are entering exclusive negotiations, Oi said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Oi did not disclose the value of the offer, but said the offer exceeded the minimum established by the Brazilian telecom of 15 billion reais ($2.93 billion).

($1 = 5.12 reais)

Reporting by Gram Slattery and Carolina Mandl; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

