America Movil says not negotiating with Telefonica, Telecom Italia over Oi

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications firm America Movil is not negotiating with Spain’s Telefonica SA and Telecom Italia SpA about making a joint bid for assets of Brazilian telecoms firm Oi SA, a company spokesman said on Monday.

“Absolutely nothing has been negotiated,” Arturo Elias Ayub, America Movil’s director of communications said.

Elias was responding to a report in Spanish newspaper Expansion which, citing unnamed sources, said talks were underway between the companies about acquiring Oi assets.

Asked whether America Movil, which is controlled by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, would consider making a bid for Oi holdings, Elias said the company would need to make a careful analysis of the assets in terms of prices and locations.