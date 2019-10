FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian telecoms company Oi SA is pictured inside a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Shares in Oi SA (OIBR3.SA) rose more than 4% on Monday, after Spanish newspaper Expansion reported that Telefonica SA (TEF.MC) planned a deal with Telecom Italia SpA (TLIT.MI) and America Movil SA (AMXL.MX) to buy the Brazilian telecoms firm.