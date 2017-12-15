FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
The Wire
Venezuela
Pictures of the Year
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
European Union
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Deals
December 15, 2017 / 6:18 PM / a few seconds ago

Brazil telecoms regulator Anatel still against Oi restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian telecoms regulator Anatel still plans to vote against a plan put forth by carrier Oi SA (OIBR4.SA) to exit bankruptcy protection, the body’s president, Juarez Quadros, said on Friday.

Creditors are set to meet in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday to vote on a company plan to restructure some 65 billion reais ($19.6 billion) in debt.

    A negative vote by Anatel, which holds 14 billion reais in the carrier’s debt through regulatory fines, could complicate the process, but the plan would still have a path to approval given its broad support among other major creditors.

    ($1 = 3.32 reais)

    Reporting by Mateus Maia; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.