Oi's board may call shareholder meeting to debate new restructuring plan: sources

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian telecommunications company Oi SA (OIBR3.SA) will meet on Friday, and may call a shareholder meeting to debate a restructuring deal struck by its executives and key creditors, two sources familiar with the board’s thinking said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Brazilian telecoms company Oi SA is pictured on a payphone in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The meeting underscores discontent among shareholders with a new plan to pull the company out of bankruptcy protection while possibly handing control of the company to bondholders.

Also on Thursday, Societe Mondiale, the investment vehicle for tycoon Nelson Tanure, asked a bankruptcy judge to delay a creditor assembly scheduled for Tuesday, saying the new plan did not get proper approvals or include necessary documentation for a proposed capital increase.