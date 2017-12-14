FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Deals
December 14, 2017 / 8:17 PM / a minute ago

Oi's board may call shareholder meeting to debate new restructuring plan: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian telecommunications company Oi SA (OIBR3.SA) will meet on Friday, and may call a shareholder meeting to debate a restructuring deal struck by its executives and key creditors, two sources familiar with the board’s thinking said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Brazilian telecoms company Oi SA is pictured on a payphone in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

    The meeting underscores discontent among shareholders with a new plan to pull the company out of bankruptcy protection while possibly handing control of the company to bondholders.

    Also on Thursday, Societe Mondiale, the investment vehicle for tycoon Nelson Tanure, asked a bankruptcy judge to delay a creditor assembly scheduled for Tuesday, saying the new plan did not get proper approvals or include necessary documentation for a proposed capital increase.

    Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
