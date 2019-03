A general view shows Algerian state energy firm Sonatrach's Hassi R'mel gas field, Algeria October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lamine Chikhi

LONDON (Reuters) - Algeria’s Sonatrach set the official selling price for April-loading cargoes of its Saharan blend crude oil at flat to Dated Brent, the company said on Tuesday.

This compares with a March price of 30 cents a barrel above Dated Brent.