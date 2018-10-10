BP CEO: Rusal-like sanctions on Rosneft would shut Europe energy system

LONDON (Reuters) - BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley said if the United States imposed sanctions on Russian energy firms Gazprom and Rosneft such as it did on aluminum producer Rusal, it would virtually shut down Europe’s energy systems.
BP is the second-biggest shareholder in Rosneft at 19.75 percent.
Speaking on Wednesday at an Oil and Money conference in London, Dudley added that BP was planning on a cycle of oil prices at $60-$65 a barrel.
Reporting by Ron Bousso, Shadia Nasralla, Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely