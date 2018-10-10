FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 9:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

BP CEO: Rusal-like sanctions on Rosneft would shut Europe energy system

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley said if the United States imposed sanctions on Russian energy firms Gazprom and Rosneft such as it did on aluminum producer Rusal, it would virtually shut down Europe’s energy systems.

FILE PHOTO: Group Chief Executive of BP Bob Dudley poses for a photograph at the BP International Headquarters in central London, Britain, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

BP is the second-biggest shareholder in Rosneft at 19.75 percent.

Speaking on Wednesday at an Oil and Money conference in London, Dudley added that BP was planning on a cycle of oil prices at $60-$65 a barrel.

Reporting by Ron Bousso, Shadia Nasralla, Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
