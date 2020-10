Chief Executive of BP's Upstream business Bernard Looney is pictured in this handout photo obtained October 4, 2019. BP/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

LONDON (Reuters) - The impact of the coronavirus epidemic on the oil and gas industry has been bigger than expected in the second half of 2020, BP CEO Bernard Looney said on Monday.

Speaking in an online interview at CERWeek’s India Energy Conference, Looney said that the impact was however smaller than feared in the first half of the year.