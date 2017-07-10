FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Rosneft started to lift oil from Libya
July 10, 2017

Russia's Rosneft started to lift oil from Libya

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Russia's oil producer Rosneft is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017.Sergei Karpukhin

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Russia's Rosneft has started to lift oil from Libya, the head of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) Mustafa Sanalla told reporters on Monday.

"Yes, they started," Sanalla told reporters when asked whether Rosneft had started to lift oil from the OPEC-member country which is exempt from the global oil output cut deal.

"It is a one year contract and they are lifting one-two cargoes on a monthly basis," Sanalla added.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Polina Devitt

