Russia's Novak says Qatar remains committed to global oil deal

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday Qatar's energy minister, Mohammed al-Sada, told him during a meeting on Monday that Qatar would fulfil its commitments as part of the global oil output cut deal between OPEC and non-OPEC members.

Speaking on the sidelines of an international energy forum in Istanbul, Novak also said that, as of June, OPEC and non-OPEC members have already reduced their oil production by around 1.75 million barrels per day as part of the deal.