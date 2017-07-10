FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Novak says Qatar remains committed to global oil deal
July 10, 2017

Russia's Novak says Qatar remains committed to global oil deal

1 Min Read

Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a joint briefing in Beijing, China May 15, 2017.Aly Song

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday Qatar's energy minister, Mohammed al-Sada, told him during a meeting on Monday that Qatar would fulfil its commitments as part of the global oil output cut deal between OPEC and non-OPEC members.

Speaking on the sidelines of an international energy forum in Istanbul, Novak also said that, as of June, OPEC and non-OPEC members have already reduced their oil production by around 1.75 million barrels per day as part of the deal.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Polina Devitt, editing by David Evans

