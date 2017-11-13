FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil market rebalancing at accelerating pace: OPEC secretary-general
#Commodities
November 13, 2017 / 7:12 AM / in 2 hours

Oil market rebalancing at accelerating pace: OPEC secretary-general

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - The oil market is rebalancing at an accelerating pace, as global levels of oil inventories have fallen visibly and demand for oil is robust, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo listens during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Speaking at an energy industry conference, Barkindo said he was confident that both the oil industry and the global economy were benefiting from the deal to cut output among major producers.

Reporting by Maha El Dahan, Aziz El Yaakoubi, Stanley Carvalho and Rania El Gamal; Writing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
