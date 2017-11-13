UAE energy minister says he's optimistic about oil market next year

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates energy minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui said on Monday that he is optimistic about the oil market next year and the market is likely to continue recovering.

FILE PHOTO: The United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui speaks to journalists in Singapore, July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Speaking at an energy industry conference, Mazroui said global oil producers’ supply cuts had helped to remove almost 180 million barrels from storage in less than a year.

Whatever decision on future policy is agreed by OPEC later this month, the UAE will be committed to it, he added.