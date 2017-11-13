Oman oil minister: confident of agreement this month to extend output cuts

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Oman’s oil minister, Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhi, said on Monday that he is confident there will be an agreement among global oil producers later this month to extend output cuts.

Oman’s current production is 968,000 barrels per day and the country is abiding by its quota, he said on the sidelines of an energy conference in Abu Dhabi.

OPEC and other non-OPEC producers will meet on Nov. 30 in Vienna to decide on oil output policy.