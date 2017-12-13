Gas exports from Total's North Sea field halted until early Jan

LONDON (Reuters) - Exports of natural gas from one of the North Sea’s key fields have been halted for at least three weeks until early January, after the closure of Britain’s largest oil and gas pipeline, field operator Total said on Wednesday.

Swiss-based chemicals company INEOS, which owns the Forties Pipeline System, said on Wednesday that it has not yet taken a decision on repairing a pipeline crack that materialized during a routine inspection of onshore infrastructure last week.

The pipeline carries 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Forties crude oil, roughly equivalent to a quarter of the daily output of the entire North Sea basin, and handles a third of Britain’s total offshore gas production.

“A number of repair options are being considered and progressed,” INEOS said. “At this stage, it is still too early to say how quickly the repair will take, but it is expected to be a matter of weeks rather than days.”

INEOS told clients on Tuesday it expected any repair work to last at least two weeks. Total said in a market notice that it expected gas exports from its Elgin-Franklin platform to stop until Jan. 2.

It said the unplanned outage at the site, which has capacity of 10 million cubic meters per day of gas, started on Dec. 12.

Total also produces about 55,000 bpd of oil from the field.

UK natural gas prices have surged to their highest since 2013 after the closure of the pipeline that carries roughly a third of the country’s offshore gas output.

Oil prices briefly touched their highest since mid-2015 at about $65 a barrel after the shutdown, which has cut off supply of the largest North Sea crude stream.

Forties crude is sent through the pipeline to the Scottish coast and is loaded directly onto oil tankers at Hound Point to be sent to storage tanks in Dalmeny or piped to INEOS’s 200,000 bpd Grangemouth refinery.

One trading source said late on Tuesday that a tanker at Hound Point had not been able to take on all of its scheduled load of crude oil because the system was “running dry”.