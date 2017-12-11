Forties crude oil pipeline system running below capacity

LONDON (Reuters) - Crude oil running through the UK’s Forties pipeline were still flowing at restricted rates on Monday, following a leak detected last week, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Operator Ineos was not available for immediate comment.

Flows were reduced last week after an issue at the Kinneil gas processing plant and after a minor leak on the pipeline.

The pipeline’s average daily throughput is around 450,000 barrels of oil. The size of the reduction was not immediately clear, although trading sources said last week loading of Forties crude had not been affected.

Forties is the largest of the five North Sea crude streams used to set the dated Brent benchmark.