Ineos declares force majeure on oil from closed Forties pipeline

LONDON (Reuters) - Ineos has declared force majeure on crude oil, gas and condensate deliveries from its Forties pipeline, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO - A logo is pictured in the headquarters of INEOS chemicals company in Rolle, Switzerland, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The company shut the pipeline, which has a capacity of 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil, on Dec. 11 after it discovered a hairline fracture, and has since said it would be closed for at least two weeks.

On Wednesday, the company told customers that force majeure was effective on all liquid fuel transported via the pipeline, including Forties, LPG, condensate and gas as of Dec. 11.