U.S. energy secretary signs initial agreement with India on emergency oil reserves

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said on Friday he has signed a preliminary agreement with Indian officials on plans for emergency crude oil reserves, including the possibility of India storing oil in the U.S. emergency stockpile.

Brouillette told reporters in a teleconference, along with India Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, that officials will discuss details of the emergency reserves in the next months.

The United States would like to begin the process of sharing with India the establishment of a strategic petroleum reserve and then see how the U.S. SPR, comprised of underground caverns in Texas and Louisiana, could help India store oil there, Brouillette said

He said it could be similar to a recent plan with Australia on reserves. Australia in April committed to spending about $60 million to build an emergency oil stockpile, first by buying crude to store in the U.S. SPR.

“It could ultimately look similar to what we’ve done with Australia but there’s no predetermined outcome as to where this conversation is going to go,” Brouillette said.

Global oil prices fell steeply earlier this year as shutdowns from the novel coronavirus sapped demand, but have stabilized at around $43 a barrel on hopes for stimulus programs.

In late May, Pradhan said India, which is the world’s third- biggest oil consumer and importer, had already filled its 5.33 million tonnes of strategic storage and parked about 8.5-9 million tonnes of oil on ships in different parts of the world, primarily in the Gulf.

India is the fourth-largest export destination for U.S. crude and the fifth-largest for U.S. liquefied natural gas. It plans to build new strategic storage to expand capacity by 6.5 million tonnes.

Pradhan said on Friday that the bilateral hydrocarbons trade between the two countries had touched $9.2 billion during 2019 to 2020, about 10% of the overall bilateral trade.