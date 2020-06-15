Commodities
Repsol to invest $90 million in two low-emissions projects in Spain

MADRID (Reuters) - Oil and gas company Repsol plans to invest 80 million euros ($90 million) to build two new plants in Spain as part of efforts reduce its carbon emissions.

Repsol will build what it said would be one of the world’s biggest net-zero emissions fuel facilities, based on green hydrogen generated with renewable energy and carbon dioxide produced by the Petronor refinery in northern Spain, in which Repsol owns a majority stake.

The second plant will generate gas from urban waste, replacing some of the traditional fuels used by the Petronor refinery, Chief Executive Josu Jon Imaz told a news conference on Monday.

Reporting by Isla Binnie and Inti Landauro; Editing by David Goodman

