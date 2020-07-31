Spain used 40% less motor fuel in second quarter as virus curbed movement

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish automotive fuel consumption plummeted 40.3% between April and June versus the same period a year earlier to its lowest level since 1996 as measures to curb the coronavirus restricted people’s movement globally, data showed on Friday.

National oil and gas agency CORES said consumption of all types of motor fuel fell on an annual basis in June, although the overall amount used rose 37.4% from May.

One of Europe’s strictest lockdowns pitched Spain into a worse-than-expected economic contraction in the second quarter, wiping out gains registered since the 2008-2013 financial crisis.