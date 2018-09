HOUSTON (Reuters) - Top oilfield services provider Schlumberger expects bottlenecks in the largest U.S. shale basin to slow production growth and investments, chief executive Paal Kibsgaard said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The exterior of a Schlumberger Corporation building is pictured in West Houston, Texas, U.S. on January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson/File Photo

“These challenges will likely have a dampening effect on production growth, wellhead prices and investment levels in the coming year,” Kibsgaard said at a conference in New York. He expects the issues to resolve by the end of 2019.