Chevron ramps up output at Gulf of Mexico facilities after pipeline system restarted

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Amberjack pipeline system, which can carry about 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to refiners in Texas and Louisiana, has been restarted after an outage on Wednesday, a Chevron Corp spokeswoman said.

Chevron is in the process of ramping up production at its Jack/St. Malo, Tahiti, Big Foot and Genesis oil facilities, spokeswoman Veronica Flores-Paniagua said in an emailed statement.

Amberjack Pipeline Co is a joint venture between Shell Midstream Partners, and Chevron Pipe Line Company.