FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Money managers push bullish bets on Brent to record high
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
October 2, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 18 days ago

Money managers push bullish bets on Brent to record high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Speculators drove their bets on the price of Brent crude oil rising to a record high in the latest week, according to data released on Friday from the InterContinental Exchange.

A ship passes a petro-industrial complex in Kawasaki near Tokyo December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

ICE commitment of traders data showed money managers raised their net long holdings of Brent crude futures and options by 43,665 contracts to a record 508,645 lots, roughly equivalent to 508 million barrels of oil, in the week to Sept. 26.

In that time, front-month Brent crude futures prices rose by 6 percent to hit a 26-month high, just shy of $60 a barrel, after investors were encouraged by signs that a global overhang was clearing and after Turkey threatened to cut off flows of oil from the Kurdistan region in northern Iraq following an independence referendum.

Brent December futures were down almost $1 on the day at $55.88 a barrel by 1050 GMT on Monday, having gained around 20 percent in the third quarter of this year which ended on Friday. [O/R]

Investors in ICE gasoil futures raised their net long holdings of diesel futures and options by 5,151 lots to 176,722 contracts in the week to Sept. 26.

Reporting by Amanda Cooper; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.