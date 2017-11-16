FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. to become oil and gas world leader in long term: IEA
Sections
Featured
Volkswagen earmarks $11.8 billion for China electric car push
Business
Volkswagen earmarks $11.8 billion for China electric car push
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450.3 million
Life
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450.3 million
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
World
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 16, 2017 / 1:52 PM / in 43 minutes

U.S. to become oil and gas world leader in long term: IEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bonn (Reuters) - The head of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol said on Thursday the United States would - in the long term - become the “undisputed leader of oil and gas production worldwide”.

A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, U.S. June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Speaking at the U.N. climate conference in Bonn, Germany, he said the agency expected oil markets to rebalance next year if oil demand remained “more or less” as robust as it is today and if OPEC and non-OPEC continued with their oil production cuts.

Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.