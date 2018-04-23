Iran hints at possibility of discounts on oil to preserve market share: TV

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran might offer discounts on oil sales as the OPEC member is keen to preserve its market share amid mounting concerns about whether U.S. President Donald Trump will refuse to extend U.S. sanctions relief on Iran next month, state TV reported.

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh talks to reporters during the 15th International Energy Forum Ministerial (IEF15) in Algiers, Algeria September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

“Iran will take all the necessary measures to keep its oil market share because of the political atmosphere and the American president’s decision on the deal,” Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said when asked about rumors on offering discounts to India on oil sales.

“We have not given a special discount to India but it is possible to make changes in our prices.”