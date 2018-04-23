FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran hints at possibility of discounts on oil to preserve market share: TV
Sections
Featured
Rail, trucking stocks are cheap but trade wars a risk
Economy
Rail, trucking stocks are cheap but trade wars a risk
Low profile hedge funds post high returns
Sohn Investment Conference
Low profile hedge funds post high returns
GM Korea reaches tentative wage deal, avoids bankruptcy
Business
GM Korea reaches tentative wage deal, avoids bankruptcy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
April 23, 2018 / 11:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iran hints at possibility of discounts on oil to preserve market share: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran might offer discounts on oil sales as the OPEC member is keen to preserve its market share amid mounting concerns about whether U.S. President Donald Trump will refuse to extend U.S. sanctions relief on Iran next month, state TV reported.

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh talks to reporters during the 15th International Energy Forum Ministerial (IEF15) in Algiers, Algeria September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

“Iran will take all the necessary measures to keep its oil market share because of the political atmosphere and the American president’s decision on the deal,” Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said when asked about rumors on offering discounts to India on oil sales.

“We have not given a special discount to India but it is possible to make changes in our prices.”

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.