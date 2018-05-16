FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
May 16, 2018 / 5:48 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Iran says oil prices at $60-$65 per barrel 'logical': Mehr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s oil minister said on Wednesday that oil prices at $60-$65 per barrel would be “logical”, adding that he believes the United States was trying to keep prices inflated in order to support U.S. shale oil growth.

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh arrives for an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz

“Despite what Americans say that they do not support high oil prices, the high prices of oil can justify shale production, increase investment and create more jobs in the United States,” Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying by Mehr news agency.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.