FILE PHOTO: Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh speaks to journalists at the start of an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh on Monday met his Russian counterpart in Tehran and said the two countries discussed global cooperation in energy sector, state broadcaster IRIB said.

IRIB quoted Zanganeh as saying in the meeting with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak that: “In this meeting we are discussing bilateral relations and Iran-Russia’s global cooperation.”