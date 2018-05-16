Iran to spare no efforts to maintain oil production: SHANA

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran will spare no efforts to maintain its oil production and exports at current levels, oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Wednesday, adding Tehran would overcome pressures resulting from the United States’ withdrawal from a nuclear deal.

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh talks to reporters during the 15th International Energy Forum Ministerial (IEF15) in Algiers, Algeria September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

“The current situation will pass and Iran will emerge as a winner,” the oil ministry’s news agency SHANA quoted Zanganeh as saying.

“Iran is a peace-seeking nation, and honors its contracts,” Zanganeh added.

His comments were published after French energy group Total said it would pull out of a multibillion-dollar gas project in Iran if it couldn’t secure a waiver from U.S. sanctions.