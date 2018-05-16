FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
May 16, 2018 / 5:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Iran to spare no efforts to maintain oil production: SHANA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran will spare no efforts to maintain its oil production and exports at current levels, oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Wednesday, adding Tehran would overcome pressures resulting from the United States’ withdrawal from a nuclear deal.

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh talks to reporters during the 15th International Energy Forum Ministerial (IEF15) in Algiers, Algeria September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

“The current situation will pass and Iran will emerge as a winner,” the oil ministry’s news agency SHANA quoted Zanganeh as saying.

“Iran is a peace-seeking nation, and honors its contracts,” Zanganeh added.

His comments were published after French energy group Total said it would pull out of a multibillion-dollar gas project in Iran if it couldn’t secure a waiver from U.S. sanctions.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.