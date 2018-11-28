Some countries trying to harm Iran by manipulating oil market: Iran minister

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh arrives for an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

GENEVA (Reuters) - Some countries are trying to harm Iran by manipulating the oil market, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Wednesday, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

Zanganeh did not name a country but Iranian officials have accused Saudi Arabia of trying to take Iran’s share of the oil market in recent months. The United States restored sanctions targeting Iran’s oil, banking and transport sectors this month.

“Some countries are trying to strike a blow against Iran by interfering in the oil market and its supply,” Zanganeh said.