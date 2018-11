FILE PHOTO: Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, speaks with the media during the International Energy Forum (IEF) in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

OSLO (Reuters) - Oil markets are entering an unprecedented period of uncertainty due to geopolitcal instability, the head of the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday.

“We are entering an unprecedented period of uncertainty in oil markets,” Fatih Birol told a conference organised by Norway’s Equinor. “That is why it is extremely important to have Norway as a reliable oil and gas supplier.”