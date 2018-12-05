Business News
Kuwait says long-term cooperation agreement expected between OPEC, non-OPEC countries

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwait’s oil ministry said on its Twitter account on Wednesday that a long-term cooperation agreement is expected to be signed between OPEC and non-OPEC countries.

OPEC meets on Thursday in Vienna, followed by talks with allies such as Russia on Friday. The producer group’s de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, has indicated a need for steep reductions in output from January but has come under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to push oil prices lower.

Reporting by Mohamed El-Sherif; Editing by Janet Lawrence

