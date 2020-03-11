Algeria optimistic that OPEC, non-OPEC, will reach oil output cut consensus: APS

Algiers (Reuters) - Intensive contact and discussions have been initiated since Monday involving OPEC and non-OPEC producers to find the means to restore stability to the oil market, Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab told state news agency APS.

“We are optimistic about reaching a consensus within OPEC and non-OPEC for a reduction in production,” he said.

“I spoke with the Secretary General of OPEC and we agree that, at this time of deep crisis, it is necessary to maintain dialogue,” he said.