Algeria says global oil market is balanced

ALGIERS (Reuters) - The world crude oil market is currently balanced, Algerian Energy Minister Mustapha Guitouni said on Monday ahead of a meeting of producers in Algiers.

Algeria's Energy Minister Mustapha Guitouni attends a news conference of the 4th OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

“There is currently a balance between supply and demand,” Guitouni said, according to state news agency APS.

A Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting is due to take place in Algiers on Sept. 23. The committee includes OPEC members Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Venezuela and non-OPEC producers Russia and Oman.

“I think the points of view will be very close and we will come out of this meeting with unified decisions,” Guitouni said.