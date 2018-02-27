Algerian energy minister says oil producers seek market stability

TUNIS (Reuters) - Algerian Energy Minister Mustapha Guitouni said on Tuesday that oil producers are seeking market stability and would meet in Riyadh in April to discuss ongoing efforts to curb output to support prices.

“We seek stability. The question is not only about the price but about a balance between producers and consumers,” Guitouni told reporters during a visit to Tunis.

“There will be a meeting in Riyadh in April. We will discuss policy, we need a joint position to know what we can do,” he said.