FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Commodities
February 27, 2018 / 9:55 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Algerian energy minister says oil producers seek market stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Algerian Energy Minister Mustapha Guitouni said on Tuesday that oil producers are seeking market stability and would meet in Riyadh in April to discuss ongoing efforts to curb output to support prices.

Slideshow (2 Images)

“We seek stability. The question is not only about the price but about a balance between producers and consumers,” Guitouni told reporters during a visit to Tunis.

“There will be a meeting in Riyadh in April. We will discuss policy, we need a joint position to know what we can do,” he said.

Reporting by Tarek Amara and Ulf Laessing; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.