BAKU (Reuters) - Azeri energy ministry said on Thursday that OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers meeting this week in Algeria plan to revise oil production quotas.

Two persons pass the logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in front of OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Azeri Energy Minister Parviz Shakhbazov plans to attend the meeting, the ministry said in the statement.