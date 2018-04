BAKU (Reuters) - The question of Azerbaijan joining the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is not on the agenda and is not being discussed by the government, Azeri Energy Minister Parviz Shakhbazov told Reuters on Monday.

A flag with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) logo is seen during a meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC producing countries in Vienna, Austria September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters reported earlier OPEC and Azerbaijan were discussing deepening cooperation, including possible Azeri membership of OPEC.