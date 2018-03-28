FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 10:41 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Oil sector investment up but not fully recovered: OPEC's Barkindo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Investment in the oil industry is increasing as oil prices recover but has not yet reached the level prior to the market’s 2014 downturn, the secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) told reporters on Wednesday.

Mohammad Barkindo said the 14-member group is continuously evaluating the impact of an agreement among oil exporters to curb supply with a view to taking “appropriate action” when the deal expires at the end of 2018.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely

