LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Thursday that the oil market has been reacting to perceptions of possible supply shortages and is largely being driven by decisions taken outside the producer group and its allies.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo speaks during a session of the Russian Energy Week international forum in Moscow, Russia October 4, 2018.

“The market remains well supplied,” Barkindo said at the Oil & Money conference in London.