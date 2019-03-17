Business News
March 17, 2019

OPEC's Barkindo says compliance with supply cut deal improving

BAKU (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Sunday that compliance with a supply cut agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC members was improving, and that this would help the oil market to weather through the build up of oil inventories.

“There is a remarkable improvement on the level of compliance,” Barkindo said.

“The market will weather through a possible rebuild of inventories, which is our focus of attention, and ensure that we have supply-demand balance through the quarters,” he added.

“We are super focused on this common objective.”

