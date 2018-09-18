FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 6:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

OPEC's Barkindo says he hopes to agree long-term OPEC+ cooperation by December

1 Min Read

FUJAIRAH, United Arab Emirates (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday that OPEC and non-OPEC countries aim to agree a framework for long-term cooperation by December, when the oil producers plan to meet in Vienna.

FILE PHOTO: OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo listens during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

“Our determination is to institutionalise this cooperation and to get the permanent framework hopefully by December,” Barkindo told a news conference in Fujairah, in the UAE.

He also said that at a meeting in Algeria on Sept. 23, oil producers will discuss the best mechanism to adopt to ensure they reach 100 percent compliance with crude supply targets.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

