FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
April 26, 2018 / 11:27 AM / in an hour

OPEC's Barkindo to attend May conference in Baku

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo is expected to attend annual “Caspian Oil&Gas” conference in Baku on May 30-31, Iteca, the conference organizer company said.

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo addresses a news conference in Vienna, Austria, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

“OPEC’s head will speak at the conference about global economic prospects in oil and gas industry,” the company said on its website.

Barkindo visited Azerbaijan in March and discussed deepening cooperation, including possible Azeri membership of OPEC, although the country’s energy minister said on April 23 that the question of Azerbaijan joining the cartel is not on the agenda.

Azerbaijan, along with other non-OPEC nations led by Russia, have joined a pact with OPEC members to reduce oil production by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in an effort to support oil prices and reduce oversupply.

Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.