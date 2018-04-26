OPEC's Barkindo to attend May conference in Baku

BAKU (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo is expected to attend annual “Caspian Oil&Gas” conference in Baku on May 30-31, Iteca, the conference organizer company said.

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo addresses a news conference in Vienna, Austria, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

“OPEC’s head will speak at the conference about global economic prospects in oil and gas industry,” the company said on its website.

Barkindo visited Azerbaijan in March and discussed deepening cooperation, including possible Azeri membership of OPEC, although the country’s energy minister said on April 23 that the question of Azerbaijan joining the cartel is not on the agenda.

Azerbaijan, along with other non-OPEC nations led by Russia, have joined a pact with OPEC members to reduce oil production by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in an effort to support oil prices and reduce oversupply.